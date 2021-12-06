First National Bank donates over $2k to Penn Highlands Community College

(From left to right) Kathy Morrell, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement at Penn Highlands Community College; Dr. Steve Nunez, President at Penn Highlands Community College; Gregory Winger, Senior Vice President/Regional Commercial Banking Manager at First National Bank. Check was delivered to the College’s Foundation for the EITC program and was presented at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Richland Campus. (via Penn Highlands Community College)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First National Bank donated $2,250 to the College Foundation through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program.

The donation will help support the college’s Accelerated College Education (ACE) Program, according to Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Kathy Morrell.

In 2014, the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) granted Penn Highlands Community College national accreditation for its ACE concurrent enrollment program. Morrell said Penn Highlands is one of only two colleges in the state that has earned this accreditation, which ensures that the courses offered in high school are equivalent to courses offered on the sponsoring college’s campus or facilities.

Thanks to donations through the EITC Program, ACE students are charged a reduced tuition rate. It’s reported during the 2020-21 academic year, the cost per credit for this program was $63. This allowed over 1,300 students to enroll in ACE courses at 47 different school districts across 11 counties in Pennsylvania.

The donation was presented by Senior Vice President/Regional Commercial Banking Manager at First National Bank Greg Winger. College President Dr. Steve Nunez and Morrell accepted the donation.

Penn Highlands has over 35 degree, certificate and diploma programs in seven unique pathways with the highest graduation rate of all Pennsylvania community colleges. For more information about these programs, head to the college’s website.