First hospitalized COVID-19 patient confirmed for Mount Nittany Health

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health confirmed its first hospitalized patient that is positive for COVID-19. The patient is currently receiving care from a dedicated, trained medical team at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Due to federal privacy laws and out of respect for the privacy of the patient and the family, no further information on the patient will be shared.

“I want to emphasize that we have been preparing for months for this situation,” said Nirmal Joshi, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Health. “Guided by our rigorous adherence to CDC procedures and protocols and the expertise of our Mount Nittany Health staff, proper protocols are in place for the patient’s care, and our facilities continue to be safe for our employees, providers and patients. The health and safety of our community, patients and staff is our highest priority.”

