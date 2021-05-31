First ever Red Bull Mountain Scramble held in central PA

It was the first-ever Red Bull Mountain Scramble, and it was held right here in central PA.

Adon Koffman, a fan said, “What’s the most exciting part of all this? Them going up the hill. And wrecking? Wrecking yeah wrecking.

Racers from across the country congregated in Rockwood at the Seven Springs Mountain Resort. The race kicked off after the early morning rain stopped.

Racer, Eric Podmilsak said, “We made it one lap and shredded the tire try to get back on but couldn’t make it.”

The Red Bull Mountain Scramble racecourse covered approximately eight miles per lap with racers completing four laps during the race.

Redbull driver Mitch Guthrie Jr said, “It was a great day had a ton of fun I think we finished close to the front so I’m happy.”

It was fun in the sun for spectators taking in the sights and the sounds.

Vernon Clark who is a race fan said, “I just like anything with a motor on it, makes noise.”

Memorial day Indiana’s Dylan Smith won sxs pro race while Ohio’s Jason Nicholas won sxs sportsman race.

Today was about winning for the racers and it was also about kicking off a national series right here in central pa.

Guthrie said, “This was such an awesome start to the scramble series and to have the mountain scramble here in Pennsylvania is a lot of fun.”

Today’s grand prize winner takes home a Polaris valued at 20k.

