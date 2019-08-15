First ever “Party in the Park” happening this weekend to raise money for those diagnosed with cancer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend a local group will be helping the community with an event for the whole family.

Cove Cause for Cancer is an organization hosting their first “Party at the Park” at Morrisons Cove Community Park in Martinsburg.

The event will raise money for people in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer.

It will feature a ton of attractions for both adults and the kids.

“We are going to have special music throughout the whole day, we’re going to have food trucks they be donating back a portion of their sales to us, there’s going to be a bounce house a rock wall, coves got talent show a glow pool party in the evening,” Emily Keith, a member of the Cove Cause for Cancer Committee said.

The group intends to make this fundraiser an annual event.

“Party in the Park” starts Saturday, August 17 at noon, with a local band kicking things off a half-hour early at 11:30 a.m.

Wristbands can be purchased for the all-inclusive all day pass at $12 for adults and $10 for kids, which includes bowling, swimming and skating, or $8 for the glow pool party.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.