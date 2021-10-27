First-ever NAACP Freedom Fighter Gala comes to Blair County

(WTAJ)– The very first ever annual Freedom Fighter Gala was held at the casino at Lakemont in Blair County today at 6 p.m.

The NAACP honored their longtime president who passed away and will announce who will take over as their new president. The event sponsored by the Sheetz family includes plenty of food, music, a raffle and more.

Funds that are raised will go towards providing Blair and Huntingdon county students scholarships.