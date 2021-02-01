First Energy companies to spend over half a billion to improve service

(WTAJ) — FirstEnergy companies will spend more than half a billion extra dollars to make their electric service more reliable.

This long term infrastructure improvement plan began in 2020 and will go through 2024.

They will replace old wooden utility poles, overhead wires, underground wires, and installing new equipment to be more prepared in case of an outage.

“There’s going to be outages from time to time but the new equipment and the idea is ok if we are going to have an outage can we limit the number of customers impacted and can we shorten the duration shorten the amount of time that they are out of power,” Penelec spokesman, Todd Meyers said.

Pennsylvania utilities completed more than $120 million in major projects over the last year and will continue to make improvements.