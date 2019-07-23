First dispensary opens in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A medical marijuana dispensary will be opening in Johnstown next week.

Beyond/Hello is expected to open its doors Monday, July 30 and will become the first in the area to offer the state-regulated medicine.

President of Beyond/Hello, Blythe Huestis, says they are excited about the grand opening.

“We are beyond excited to begin providing life-changing treatments to deserving patients in Johnstown and Cambria County…we look forward to being a trusted source of information for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.”