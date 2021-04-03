First day of trout season traditions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Families come out every year to mark the start of trout season and the Mielnik family never misses it.

Three generations went out on the RMC trout barge, named after Greg’s dad Richard, who taught him how to fish and he passed it on to his children.

“My dad always took me out whenever I was little and we went out every year, he always fished so he got us into fishing,” Dylan Mielnik said.

A tradition, now being taught to Greg’s grandchildren.

“We just passed it on, passed down the skill you learn, fishing, mainly just being together having fun,” Greg said.

Greg has advice to any new anglers out there.

“Be patient, read about fishing, learn about the fish you’re targeting, what you’re going after, and what they like to eat,” Greg said.

There are also regulations to follow.

“If you’re over 16 years old you need to have a fishing license, if you’re fishing in a trout stalk stream, you need to have your trout stamp, and if you’re rigging for a trout you need to have your trout stamp as well,” Canoe Creek State Park Manager Joe Basil said.

Greg’s grandchildren, Carson and Leyla brought their “own” licenses too.

Trout season goes through the end of February and the Mielnik family plans on taking full advantage of it.