First confirmed COVID-19 death in Cambria County, totals near 1,500 in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County shows it’s first death related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon as Elk county reports its first two cases of Coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals are now near 15,000.

The state has 1,579 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 14,559. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 95 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 4

Blair – 6

Cambria – 7 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 55

Clearfield – 7

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 5

Jefferson – 1

Somerset – 7

There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.