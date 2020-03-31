First Commonwealth offers relief to Pennsylvanians by joining ‘PA CARE Package’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — First Commonwealth Bank has agreed to join Pennsylvania’s consumer relief initiative, ‘PA CARE Package’ Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday afternoon.

Under the ‘PA CARE Package’ initiative, banks and financial institutions are working with the Office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to comply with the recently-passed CARES Act and also to offer additional protections for Pennsylvanians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the ‘PA CARE Package’, financial institutions and banks must offer the following assistance to Pennsylvanians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expansion of small and medium business loan availability

90-day grace period (at least) for mortgages not already covered by the CARES Act’s 180-day grace period

90-day grace period for other consumer loans such as auto loans

90-day window for relief from fees and charges such as late, overdraft fees

Foreclosure, eviction, and motor vehicle repossession moratorium for 60 days

No adverse credit reporting for accessing relief on consumer loans

First Commonwealth Bank customers experiencing COVID19-related financial hardship should visit the dedicated webpage that First Commonwealth Bank has created to assist impact customers seeking financial assistance. Customers can access this dedicated page by visiting https://www.fcbanking.com/why-us/contact-us/coronavirus-update/.

In many cases, impacted customers can request relief simply by completing an online form, and impacted customers are encouraged to do so.

