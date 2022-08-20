ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend.

The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as well.

Each day of the event, the setup for autocross begins at 6:30 a.m. and registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tech will also be available during that time as well. A driver’s meeting is held at 10:15 a.m. and the first car off is at 10:30 a.m.

Technical Manager Robert Beck says that he hopes their wealth of experience can help inspire the public to take more of an interest in autocross racing.

“Many many years, I’ve driven many different vehicles,” says Beck. “Had a lot of fun over the years, traveled some different places and believe me we’ve made lots of good friends in the area. I’m also one of the people that started the club several years back.”