ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August.

The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public is invited.

Each day of the event, the setup for the autocross event will be at 6:30 a.m. and registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tech will also be available during that time as well. A driver’s meeting will then be at 10:15 a.m. and the first car off will be at 10:30 a.m.

Registration cost for members is $35 and $50 for non-members and can also be done online before the event. Registering online helps when it comes to assigning grid spots, work assignments, verification of registration and co-driver details.

Additional details along with guidelines for how cars should be in the grids and as well for on-course workers can also be found online on The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America’s website.