First arrest made in string of Johnstown shootings, suspect turns self in

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police have made their first arrest in connection to a string of shootings that happened in the city between August 3, and Sept. 8, 2020, one of which resulted in a man being shot in the buttocks and needing medical attention.

Police report that 18-year-old Dashawn McKoy turned himself in to the Johnstown Police on Tuesday, September 15. McKoy was one of the two men who had a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shootings. The first shooting McKoy was connected to was on Sept. 3, on Von Lunen Road. The second shooting was on Sept. 8, on Coleman Avenue.

As of this writing, a warrant is still active for 18-year-old Terrell Branche in connection to the string of shootings in Johnstown. If you have information on Branche’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the police.

McKoy was taken before a district judge for his preliminary arraignment. He was then placed in Cambria County Prison, unable to post a $575,000 bond between the two complaints. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.