CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz.

The fire was confined to the front of the house and crawl space in the attic. Reitz added that there was moderate smoke and water damage to the remainder of the house.

No injuries were reported, and the fire has been ruled accidental.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Several crews responded, including Upper Yoder, Southmont, Westmont, Johnstown and Richland Fire Departments as well as Upper Yoder and Menoher Heights EMS.