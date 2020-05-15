Fires rekindles in Historic Blair Building in Downtown Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three days after a major fire in Huntingdon County, crews were called back to the scene.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the Historic Blair building again around 6:30 am.

Four departments from Huntingdon County responded, taking three hours to target the hot spot.

The cause of the original fire Monday night is still under investigation.

As for the future of the building, we’re told 2 engineers have visited the site. One has ruled the remains unsafe and says to tear it down. The other disagrees saying it can be salvaged.

The borough is having a third engineer inspect the site to make a determination on how to move forward.