OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) – As part of Columbia Fire Company’s 98th Annual Fireman’s Fair, a Fourth of July parade was held Saturday morning
The parade started at 11 a.m. in Downtown Osceola Mills. The parade featured other local fire departments, EMT, local city officials, and more.
Hundreds of people came out to see the parade, many sitting on their front lawns to enjoy the festivities.
For the remainder of the day, the Columbia Fire Company will be hosting their Fair, concluding with a firework display at 10 pm.
Fireman’s fair opens with community parade
