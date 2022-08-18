ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross.

That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running this new store as well and are super excited to bring it to the Altoona area.

“As lifelong residents of this area, opening our second store in Altoona is a “pinch me” moment for us,” Owners Kreutzberger and Lysinger said in a joint statement. “We grew up traveling to Johnstown and Altoona for shopping and dining. So we are thrilled to share our delicious, hearty and flavorful subs with the residents of Altoona very soon!”

They are looking to open in late October but no specific date was available at this time. The sub shop will take over the old Sub Zero Ice Cream and Yogurt located at 1002 Logan Boulevard, Suite 116.

Firehouse Subs was started in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters. There are now over 1,200 Firehouse Sub locations across 48 states with the Altoona location becoming the 14th in Pennsylvania.

As part of their non-profit, a portion of every purchase goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. This has granted over $1,285 to first responders in Pennsylvania, including the Patton and Windber Fire Companies.

The company said they will be hiring between 20-25 positions and those interested can apply through Indeed or Monster.