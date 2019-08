ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Fire Fighters reported a fire at 1419 3rd Avenue in Altoona just after midnight on Friday, going into Saturday, August, 17.

The post from their Facebook page states that Engine 313 arrived in less than four minutes. Engines 312 and 314 then arrived with water supplies.

The fire was reported to have been contained on the second floor and the attic. It was under control in 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Minor exterior damage occurred to the house next door.