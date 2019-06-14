WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire in Blair County.
It happened on Yellow Springs Drive and Fox Run Road in Williamsburg.
Officials told us hay from last year started smoking around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
In order to stop it from catching fire, we’re told they had to break through the barn by pushing in some of the wood panels.
Luckily there were no people or animals inside.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire in Blair County.