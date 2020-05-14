Firefighters reminding smokers to extinguish cigarettes after fire scare near Lakemont Park

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters are reminding smokers to properly extinguish their cigarettes, after a mulch fire early this morning.

It happened in the Lakemont Park area of Altoona.

Crews say it was started by a smoldering cigarette that someone threw out.

First responders tell us it could have been a much worse, if it wasn’t found right away.

“When mulch can catch fire like this when it is dry, especially when its up against the side of a building, it can set the building on fire. That’s why it is imperative for people who do smoke or use anything around dry mulch that can cause a fire that they make sure that the fire is out before they go on their merry way,” said Stephen Delozier Captain of the Lakemont Volunteer Fire Company.

We’re told crews put fans in the building to make sure it vented out properly.