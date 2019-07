NANTY GLO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments responded in Cambria County last night after a fire fighter’s home went up in flames.

The house on Station Road in Blacklick Township caught fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews from around the area were on scene for several hours even after the fire was out.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There are several private donations drives helping the family.