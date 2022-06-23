ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local firefighters participated in a golf tournament Thursday to help raise money for elementary school kids.

The tournament was played at Park Hills and all proceeds are going towards Operation Warm which gives coats to students at the Altoona Area School District. So far, more than 3,000 coats have been given over the last 5 to 6 years.

“We know the coats that we give, being able to put a smile on a kids face, keeping them warm in the wintertime, there’s nothing else better than that,” President of Altoona Firefighters Local 299 Patrick Miller said. “It’s a great feeling to help children throughout the school district. Their families are appreciative and the smiles that the kids get just from a coat alone, you wouldn’t expect that but the smiles the kids give it’s really rewarding to us and we love to give back to the community.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

32 teams took part in the tournament. Some came from as far as Erie and New Castle. A portion of the money will also go toward installing a professional fallen firefighter memorial in Harrisburg.