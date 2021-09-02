Firefighters currently fighting blaze in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters are currently battling a fire in the Saxton area of Bedford County.

The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Dots landing Road in Liberty Township.

Authorities say the fire has fully engulfed the area and that Penelec has been called to deal with electrical wires at the site.

