WATCH: firefighter reunites with Johnstown women he saved

Middle Township Volunteer Firefighter Korey Roberts and Donna Laslo met for the first time since he saved her life. (courtesy of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Middle Taylor Township volunteer firefighter met with the woman he saved using CPR.

Korey Roberts was driving through downtown Johnstown when he noticed a woman in medical distress along the sidewalk, according to a press release from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (CMMC). Roberts said she was shaking.

Roberts pulled over, and he began CPR on Donna Laslo as a passerby called 911. It’s reported she was having a stroke.

“By the time I could pull over, get out and run back over there, she was already done shaking,” he said. “She was blue and grey and had no pulse.”

However, Roberts was able to revive Laslo, and she was taken by ambulance to CMMC.

Laslo was treated in the hospital for several days before transferring to Crichton Rehabilitation Center where she was eager to reunite with the person who saved her, the release said.

On May 25, Roberts visited with Laslo, and she thanked him for his quick action. It’s reported she has since returned home and is doing well in her recovery.

“People should be more educated on their surroundings,” Laslo said. “If it wasn’t for Korey, I would have died. I wouldn’t even be here. I’m very grateful, and I’m definitely going to get some [CPR] lessons myself.”

Both of Roberts’ parents have worked in healthcare for many years, so he credits them for his instinct to help others.

His father, Scott, was a social worker at CMMC for 36 years, and his mother, Marianne, was a nurse at Mercy Hospital and an educator, the release said.

A blended-learning CPR course is available at Conemaugh Learning Institute through the American Heart Association. A portion of it is completed online before the skills session is scheduled at CMMC. The cost for the skills training session is $40.

CPR courses can also be scheduled for groups and organizations by calling 814-534-9821, according to the release.