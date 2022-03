BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are asking for the public’s assistance after firearms were stolen from a garage in Juniata Township.

Police said a Colt AR15 rifle, a Montgomery Ward 410 shotgun and $300 in cash were taken from a detached residential garage on Feb. 26 on Bittner Road. The items were taken sometime between 1:30 and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.