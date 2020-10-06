Firearm background check system at record high

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the last three months Pennsylvania’s firearm background check system is at a record high.

The Pennsylvania State Police said the third quarter of 2020 was the busiest in history for the Pennsylvania instant check system, with a record-breaking 406,151 background checks.

The owner of Allegheny Trade Co in Duncansville, Ken Westover, said he’s experiencing a huge increase in sales and he thinks its due to the uncertainty in the world right now.

“Election year is always very good for gun sales because people don’t know who is getting in office and how the laws are going to change or if they are going to change so that coupled with everything going on with riots and everything else theres just a huge demand for guns,” Westover said.

Westover also said there’s an increase in new gun owners. As more people are buying firearms its important to remember the safety precautions and laws to keep everyone safe.

“Probably 25 percent of our business is new gun owners, people that have never owned a gun before in their life and their coming to do it, so we get them fixed up with classes, tell them to get their carry permit, and make sure they know what they are doing so they don’t hurt themselves or anybody else,” Westover said.

On the other side of the issue, gun control groups said they want to see stricter gun laws moving forward in order to reduce gun violence.