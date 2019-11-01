Fire vehicle damaged while responding to flooding

SIGEL, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– As heavy rain fell Thursday afternoon, the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department started getting multiple calls for flooding.

“A few hours later, the wind kicked in,” Fire Chief David Smith said. “We kind of expected to have trees down because typically when you live in the woods, you have that problem.”

A problem the fire department didn’t expect was a tree to fall on one of their own trucks.

As a pumper truck was returning to its station, a tree came down in the area of Belltown, Elk County, and crushed the front end.

“The driver said he saw a couple of limbs fall, he was kind of focusing on them when a large tree hit the hood on the front of the truck,” Smith said.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but the Smith said the truck is out of service.

Right now, the department doesn’t know what will happen with the truck until they talk to the insurance company.

“We’ll just have to try to respond a little bit quicker from down here, or we do have two other trucks up there, we have a tanker and a brush truck also up there.”

The fire department responded to around 20 calls for storm damage between 3:40 p.m. and 1 a.m.