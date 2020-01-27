Fire truck donated to Punxsutawney Pink Heals chapter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pink Heals Punxsutawney Western Pa. Chapter welcomed home a fire truck Saturday that will soon become the organization’s signature pink.

The Punxsutawney chapter formed late last year.

Since they were in the beginning stages, the group wanted to raise money to purchase a pink fire truck.

Shavers Creek Volunteer Fire Company in Huntingdon County donated the truck, which members of the Pink Heals chapter went to pick up on Saturday.

The chapter founder, Matthew Strouse, said the fire company saw WTAJ’s story earlier this month and wanted to help.

The fire trucks are used to visit cancer patients, or anyone, in need of cheer and support.

Right now the truck is white, but they are raising money to have it painted pink.

A GoFundMe is set up here for anyone who wants to contribute.