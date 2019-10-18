Fire scare at daycare in State College, how everyone got out uninjured

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Everyone at a Centre County daycare is “ok” after a fire scare Thursday afternoon.

The Alpha Fire Company was called to Step-By-Step Daycare at 2179 Sandy Drive in Ferguson Township just before 1:45 p.m.

Fire officials said the toddler’s room, where kids were napping, filled with smoke. A daycare worker noticed this and pulled the fire alarm, waking up the kids who quickly evacuated the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters told WTAJ the small fire was caused by a fan motor that ignited inside an air unit in the toddler room.

The daycare building is one month old.