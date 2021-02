FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire marshals were called to the Cambria County Walmart Tuesday evening after a reported fire.

The fire happened around 5 p.m. and police said an air conditioner on top of the building caught on fire, burning a hole in the roof. The power and gas for the building was shut off as a result.

The Walmart has since reopened as of late Tuesday evening.