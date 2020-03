BRADY TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire in Brady Township, according to Huntingdon County dispatch.

The fire broke out around 6:30 am on the 12000 block of Ash Lane in Brady Township, Huntingdon County. Dispatch says Mill Creek Borough Volunteer Fire Company among other crews were on scene.

There have been no injuries reported at this time. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.