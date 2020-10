RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit has been investigating a fire that cost $150,000 worth of damages to a garage, cars, and everything inside.

The fire occurred on Oct. 17 around 1 p.m. on Dill Hill Road. No injuries were reported but the wood frame garage, multiple vehicles, and all contents inside were destroyed. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The Fire Marshal Unit has yet to determine the start of the fire and continues to investigate.