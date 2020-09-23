Fire leaves Huntingdon home unlivable, no injury reported

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire in Huntingdon on Wednesday morning and were able to put out a fire in someone’s home.

According to the Huntingdon Fire Chief, the fire started in the back corner of the building on Church Street just after 10 a.m. The fire extended into the 1st floor, 2nd floor, and the attic.

One person was home and no injuries were reported. The Fire Chief says the home is not livable now.

The fire was reported to not be suspicious in nature and crews continued to try and determine the cause.