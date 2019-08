PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters are responding to a fire involving two houses in Portage this evening.

A total of four crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Portage at 10:20 p.m.

Portage, Summerhill, Richland and Ashville fire crews are on scene.

Cambria County 911 officials say the fire started in one house and spread to another house.

