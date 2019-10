CANOE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire in Indiana County caused $20,000 in damage, according to police.

Police say the fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Buffalo Lodge Rd., in Canoe Township Tuesday shortly before 5:00 p.m.

After investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall and Rossiter Fire Department, it was determined that the cause of the fire was electrical.

The fire has been ruled accidental.