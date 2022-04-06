CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to the scene of a workshop fire overnight that saw equipment catch fire and explode and the roof collapse.

The fire was called out around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on Rattlesnake Pike (Route 504) in Union Township. The property owner discovered the fire and made the call to 911.

When the first crews arrived, the roof of the building had already collapsed, according to Milesburg Fire Chief Corey Bowmaster.

The building was a workshop for a local dairy farm and had various tools, tractors, welding equipment, propane, etc.. inside resulting in numerous explosions as crews worked.

No injuries were reported and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

Multiple tankers from Centre, Blair and Clinton counties helped shuttle water to the area from the Unionville ball fields.