Multiple crews respond to fire in Everett

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are currently responding to a fire in Everett.

The fire is reported at 80 State Street. The building is a thrift shop for the Love In The Name of Christ Ministry Center, where they store mattresses and other items.

Crews from Blair, Bedford and Fulton counties are at the scene.

Photo Credit: Chad Schulze





Details are limited at this time. WTAJ has a crew headed to the scene and will provide you with the latest information.