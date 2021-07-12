Fire, EMS companies receive grants in Centre and Clinton Counties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Twenty-eight fire and ambulance companies in Centre and Clinton counties qualified to receive grants from the state. A total of $328,612 will be awarded.

The grant funds come from a program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. State Representative Stephanie Borowicz (R-Centre/Clinton) said she is thankful to see funding return to the area in a way that benefits and helps to protect every person in the 76th District.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders that can never be repaid,” Borowicz said. “These dedicated and tireless volunteers put themselves in danger on a daily basis at no cost to the taxpayers.”

According to Borowicz’s office, all funding comes from slot machine gaming proceeds and does not come from General Fund tax revenue. The funds can be used for a variety of projects, including purchasing equipment, training and the construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility.

CENTRE COUNTY GRANT RECIPIENTS

Citizens Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, $14,193.

Howard Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Inc., $15,000.

Miles Township Fire Company, $11,876.

Mountaintop Fire Company, $12,054.

Mountaintop Fire Company EMS, $8,993.

Pine Glen Fire Company, $12,946.

Snow Shoe Fire Company, $11,520.

Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue, $8,993.

CLINTON COUNTY GRANT RECIPIENTS

Avis Volunteer Fire Company, $11,876.

Beech Creek Blanchard Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589.

Beech Creek Blanchard Volunteer Fire Company, EMS, $8,993.

Castanea Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.

Chapman Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $11,520.

Citizens Hose Company No. 5, $14,550.

Citizens Hose Company of South Renovo, $11,520.

Dunnstown Fire Company, $12,411.

Goodwill Hose Company Ambulance Association, $8,993.

Goodwill Hose Company No. 3, $11,876.

Hand In Hand Hose Company, $13,659.

Haneyville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.

Hope Hose Company No. 2, $12,411.

Lamar Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,504.

Lockhaven Emergency Medical Service, $8,993.

Nittany Valley Volunteer Fire Company, $11,876.

Renovo Fire Department Inc., $12,767.

Sugar Valley Community Volunteer Fire Company Inc., $11,520.

Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Company, $9,350.

Woolrich Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $12,589.