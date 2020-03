CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family is without a home after a fire broke out yesterday morning in Cambria County.

Three fire departments were called out around 10 a.m. to the home on Scheredy Drive in Susquehanna Township.

WTAJ has learned it’s a total loss.

The fire marshal was on the scene earlier today but has not released the cause of the blaze.

There is not any word on if there were any injuries.