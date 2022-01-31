February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Fire destroys home in Blair County, one person dead

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Tyrone Township.

A home on the 200 block of Waite Lane in Altoona has collapsed due to a fire. Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross confirmed her office was on scene and one person died.

Fire officials were first notified about the blaze around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

