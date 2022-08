Farm building destroyed by fire in Bedford County on Aug. 18, 2022.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A farm building in Bedford County was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire.

Crews were sent to the blaze at 1484 Corley Road in Manns Choice. The building was reportedly storing hay.

Farm building destroyed by fire in Bedford County on Aug. 18, 2022.

Farm building destroyed by fire in Bedford County on Aug. 18, 2022.

WTAJ has a crew on scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.