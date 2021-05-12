Fire destroys Cambria County home, two people in hospital

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early morning fire engulfed a home, sending two people to the hospital.

The fire happened at the 26000 block of St. Augustine Road in White Township around 5 a.m.

Crews said when they got there, the mobile home was already 50 percent involved when they got there, and they ruled it a total loss.

Glendale, Ashville and Patton fire companies were called to the scene.

The Ashville Fire Company chief said they all worked well together to get everything under control.

Officials did not specify what condition the two people are in.