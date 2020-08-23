Fire destroys Cambria County home, Red Cross called in to assist family

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire on Saturday evening destroyed a home in Cambria County.

Ten crews responded to the call on the 6300 block of Admiral Peary Highway in Loretto.

Firefighters tell WTAJ two adults and six children lived in the house, but left the home 10 to 15 minutes before the fire started.

It was seen by someone passing by, who called it in around 6:40 pm.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the second floor sustained the most damage.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family,