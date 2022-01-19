CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state police fire marshal unit was called to the scene of a fire in Boggs Township where a building at a baseball field was destroyed.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday when fire crews were dispatched to a baseball field at 261 Company Road in West Decatur. Once on scene, a concession stand was found with flames emanating from the structure, according to the Hope Fire Company.

Fire at West Decatur baseball field concession stand. 1-18-22.

Crews eventually extinguished the fire by using a hand line from a Brush Tanker and were on scene for over two hours. No one was reportedly injured.

The West Decatur Wallaceton Little League regularly occupies the field. The fire is currently under investigation.

The Philipsburg Fire Department and Hope Fire Company were among multiple companies that responded to the incident.