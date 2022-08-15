CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree.

After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children.

The Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to Skyline Drive in Blandburg around 8:38 a.m. Monday morning after Pumpkin, the family cat, spent all night stuck roughly 70 feet up a tree.

Pumpkin is the best friend of Lakota, 9, Alison, 7, and Savannah, 6 months old.

Patton Volunteer Fire Company was reportedly more than happy to show up with their tower to help bring down a cold, wet, and scared Pumpkin.

The Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company would also be remiss if they didn’t also thank their friends from across the lake at Station 62 for the assistance.

They say cats have nine lives, and we’re sure Pumpkin and the family is thankful for that.