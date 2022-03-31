CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After receiving many donations from fire companies in six different counties, firefighters in Ukraine will be receiving some new equipment.

The Patton Fire Company was extremely grateful for the support it received when it announced that they were accepting donations of firefighter equipment to send to Ukraine.

“We’re definitely excited, we are very pleased, we are just glad we are able to help those people,” Second Assistant Cheif of the Patton Fire Company Jerry Brant said.

Donations included turnout coats, pants, Nomex hoodies, fire helmets and other various equipment. Brant said that the company ended up receiving over 100 sets of gear.

“We have 118 sets of turnout gear, we have 48 breathing apparatus and we also have various gloves and masks and boots and helmets.”

Brant said that the equipment will be ready to fly into Ukraine on Sunday April 3.