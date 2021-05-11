Fire damages two story home in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State fire marshals are investigating a house fire that occurred Tuesday in Clearfield.

The blaze at a two story residence located on Park Avenue reportedly took ten minutes to extinguish after the Clearfield fire crews responded around 11:15 a.m. The first floor received the most damage and is a total loss while the second floor only received smoke damage.

No one was reportedly inside the home at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.