Police: Duncansville auto service center fire suspected intentional

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A business in Blair County was damaged following a late-night fire that investigators are now saying was intentional.

It’s reported that at least 15 units were called to the Blue Knob Auto Service Center near Duncansville around 11:20 p.m. Monday night.

Resulting fire damage at Blue Knob Auto Service Center

Nobody was reportedly injured and firefighters had the situation under control about half an hour later.



We have just learned that the fire was set intentionally according to investigators with the fire marshal state police and Allegheny Township police.

Police say they have a person of interest but would not confirm if the individual has been apprehended at this point. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the service center and the investigation remains ongoing.

