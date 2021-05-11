Fire damaged tractor-trailer seen driving down Altoona road

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden is highlighting new programs from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccination sites, as the pace of shots declines nationally and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

"We’re working hard to ensure transportation is less of a barrier when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine," Biden said in a statement on Twitter. "And I’m excited to share that starting May 24th, Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to vaccination sites."