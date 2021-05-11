Fire damaged tractor-trailer seen driving down Altoona road

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) pulled over a damaged tractor-trailer that was driving on rims.

According to state troopers, the vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Burgoon Road in Altoona. The driver told police that the vehicle was involved in a fire a few months ago and was in transit to a junkyard.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

