Multiple people, police officers taken to hospital in State College house fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews in State College were dispatched to the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time but we’re told the fire is occurring at a residence on Crabapple Dr. in State College near Our Lady of Victory Church. Westerly Parkway has been closed while crews work to extinguish the blaze. Motorists are cautioned to avoid the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but it is reported that two individuals have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Five police officers and one public works employee were taken to Mount Nittany hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when additional information becomes available.